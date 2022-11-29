The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.72. 335,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,709,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.