The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

The9 Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of The9 stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The9 has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Institutional Trading of The9

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

