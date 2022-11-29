TheStreet Downgrades Largo (NYSE:LGO) to D+

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Largo Price Performance

Shares of LGO opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.30. Largo has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Largo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Largo by 61.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Largo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Largo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Largo during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Largo by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Stories

