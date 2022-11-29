Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.19. 144,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,919,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toast by 48.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
