Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,141 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. 31,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

