Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.6% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.04. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

