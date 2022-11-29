Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 504 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.48 on Tuesday, reaching $514.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.48 and a 200-day moving average of $507.49.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

