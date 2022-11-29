Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,149. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.11 and a 200 day moving average of $366.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.