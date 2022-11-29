Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

BFAM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. 6,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

