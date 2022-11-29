Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $528.20. 31,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

