Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,431 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,803. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.35 and its 200 day moving average is $253.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

