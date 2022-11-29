Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,633 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 2.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MSCI by 412.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 47.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI stock traded down $8.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,804. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $649.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

