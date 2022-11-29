Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.65

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Tokuyama Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

