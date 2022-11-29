Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.72 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and $3.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00010429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,471.17 or 0.99971456 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021960 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00240969 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003774 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.71966348 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,344,399.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

