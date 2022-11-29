Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Up 146.9% in November

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Down 2.4 %

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

