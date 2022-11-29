Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 2,091.9% in November

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,900 shares, a growth of 2,091.9% from the October 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Stock Performance

Touchpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc operates as a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. Its TP Platform is designed to enhance the fan experience and drive commercial aspects of the sports and entertainment business. The features of the platform include live streaming, video content library, access to limited edition merchandise including collectables such as limited-edition videos and other digitized media files (non-fungible tokens (NFT)), full end to end shop module, metaverse ready gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards and associated benefits.

