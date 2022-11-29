TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TOWN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. 93,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,582. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $262,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

