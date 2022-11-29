TraDAO (TOD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.79

TraDAO (TOD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, TraDAO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $308.52 million and approximately $4.79 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.27436506 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

