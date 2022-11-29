Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, an increase of 386.3% from the October 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
Shares of Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,741,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,215,214. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
