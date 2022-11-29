Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.08.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -277.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
