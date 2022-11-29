Ultra Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. Ultra has a total market cap of $65.84 million and approximately $943,183.14 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00671230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00250330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00055686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060499 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21106831 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,141,742.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

