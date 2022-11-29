UMA (UMA) Price Tops $1.67 on Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One UMA token can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00010154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $115.30 million and $3.36 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

