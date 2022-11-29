Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.43

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.43 and last traded at C$43.99, with a volume of 11913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

