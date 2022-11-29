United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

UFCS stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $742.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.02.

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Green bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $50,958.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,043.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,554.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

