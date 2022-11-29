United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $2,160,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.03. 240,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,634. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $271.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.47.
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
