United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $2,160,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.03. 240,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,634. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $271.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.47.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About United Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.