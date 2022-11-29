Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten Sells 11,853 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. 18,894,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,746.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 698,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

