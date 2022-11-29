UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.
UTG Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.
About UTG
UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTG (UTGN)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.