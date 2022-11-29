UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

UTG Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Further Reading

