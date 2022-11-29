VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 141.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $1,750,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $91.97. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,519. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

