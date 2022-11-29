Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Warner Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 214,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,390,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

