Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,232,206. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ PANW opened at $171.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.41, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average of $204.16.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

