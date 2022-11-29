Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 22,326 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

