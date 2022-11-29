Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 8,648 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $274.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

