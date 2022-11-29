Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Humana by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.61. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Humana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.