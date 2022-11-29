Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after buying an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 739,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,858,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

