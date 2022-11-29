Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 11,440 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

