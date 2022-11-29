Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,414 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 131.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 72,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 39.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 58,115 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Crown Castle by 20.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.61.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

