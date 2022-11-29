Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $268,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

SRE opened at $163.08 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

