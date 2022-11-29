Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $17,405,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $741.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $729.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.17. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $769.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

