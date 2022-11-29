Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after buying an additional 139,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $304.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $311.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

