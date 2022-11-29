Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 4,575 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Synopsys by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $329.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.40 and its 200-day moving average is $320.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.54.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

