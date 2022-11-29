Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

