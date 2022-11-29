Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 424 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.12. 17,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,138. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.01 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

