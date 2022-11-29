Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,529.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,474.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.