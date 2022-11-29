Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned 0.17% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
SSLY stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.