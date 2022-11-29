Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned 0.17% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SSLY stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.

