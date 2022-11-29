Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.90. The stock had a trading volume of 295,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $299.27. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 283.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

