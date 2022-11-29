Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $333,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 405.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,956 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Fortinet by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 79,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,327. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

