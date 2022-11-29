Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $338,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.42. 4,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,019. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $693.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

