Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 401 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,495. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

