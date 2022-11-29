Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 497 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,281 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. 5,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

