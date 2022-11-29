Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 1,230 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.09. 17,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,521. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

